$237.05 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $237.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $241.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $627.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

NEX traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 95,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,826. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 198,323 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

