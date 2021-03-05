24,902 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

TLT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. 459,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,840. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.36.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

