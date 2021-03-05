257 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $229.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.