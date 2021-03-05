$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Cummins posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.23. 16,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.17. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.