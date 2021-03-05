3,411 Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period.

ILTB stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

