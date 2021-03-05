3,638 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

