3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 11.8%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 8,042,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,433,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

