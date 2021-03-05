$4.76 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings per share of $4.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.16 and the lowest is $4.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $22.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $30.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $35.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,351.12 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,473.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,346.97.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

