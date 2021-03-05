5,424 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.55 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

