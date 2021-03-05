$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to announce $56.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $304.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nine Energy Service.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NINE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

