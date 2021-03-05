$68.09 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $68.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.97 million and the highest is $68.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $276.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $280.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.21 million, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $283.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

