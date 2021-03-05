6,983 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2,121.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

