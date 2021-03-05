7,000 Shares in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

