$707.58 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $707.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.80 million and the highest is $712.00 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

DCI traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. 394,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,965. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.