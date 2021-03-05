$741.17 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $741.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730.40 million to $749.28 million. Stantec posted sales of $712.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.96.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,635. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

