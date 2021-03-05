741 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.