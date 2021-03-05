74,636 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 429.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 41.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 331.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,942. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

