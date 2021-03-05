7,468 Shares in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $44,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $318,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NNOX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

