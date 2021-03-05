7,581 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. 15,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.