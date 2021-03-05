8,206 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 376,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 117,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.