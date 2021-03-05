$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $86.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.30 million and the highest is $90.57 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $129.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $384.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $434.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $398.00 million, with estimates ranging from $348.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $8,124,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

