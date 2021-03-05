9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NMTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 203,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,285,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

