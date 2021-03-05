9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $319.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.80 and a 200-day moving average of $361.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.69.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

