9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $337.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $363.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

