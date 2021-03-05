9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

