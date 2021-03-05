9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

