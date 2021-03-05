9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

