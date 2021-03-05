$95.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $95.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $76.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $371.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $382.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. 270,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,365,442.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

