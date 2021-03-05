954 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of -402.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,522 shares of company stock worth $192,831,780. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

