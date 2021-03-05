9,588 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

