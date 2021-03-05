AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.45. AAR reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AAR by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 119,723 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 4,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

