Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.31.

NYSE ANF traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $28.46. 37,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

