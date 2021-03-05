Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE:ANF opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $10,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.