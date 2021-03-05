Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 827,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABST. Raymond James upped their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

