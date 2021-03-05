Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $17.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 382,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $563.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 98.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

