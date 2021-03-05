Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.69.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

