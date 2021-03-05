Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

ACOR stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

ACOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

