ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ACR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,474. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

