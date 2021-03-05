Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $135.59.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.