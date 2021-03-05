AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issues Earnings Results

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. 114,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,176. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -503.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.