AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 5.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.49. 1,555,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,071,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -517.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

