Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,439 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.