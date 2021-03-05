ADT (NYSE:ADT) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADT. Citigroup cut ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ADT by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

