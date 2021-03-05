ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of ADT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.