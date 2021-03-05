ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Up 5.4%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 6,350,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,634,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut ADT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

