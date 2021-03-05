Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

TSE AAV opened at C$2.56 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

