Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $125.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $129.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.