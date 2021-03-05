Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 43.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $278.01 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

