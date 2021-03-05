Advisory Services Network LLC Has $861,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

