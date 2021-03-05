Advisory Services Network LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

